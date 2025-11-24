Unrestrained 4-year-old dies after being ejected in Hernando County rollover crash: FHP
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 4-year-old boy is dead after being launched out of a truck during a rollover crash in Hernando County on Nov. 16.
Timeline:
According to FHP, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound on SR-589, north of SR-50 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the median, flipping over multiple times.
When the vehicle overturned, an unrestrained 4-year-old boy was ejected from the truck and seriously injured.
The boy was taken to a local hospital where he passed away on Nov. 19, FHP said.
What we know:
The driver, a 42-year-old Lecanto man, was hospitalized for minor injuries. Four passengers were injured in the crash, including a 5-year-old who suffered minor injuries and a 35-year-old man who was seriously injured.
What we don't know:
It is unknown if the passengers were hospitalized for their injuries.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.