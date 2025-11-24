Expand / Collapse search

Unrestrained 4-year-old dies after being ejected in Hernando County rollover crash: FHP

By Joe Espy
Published  November 24, 2025 12:13pm EST
Brooksville
FOX 13 News

    BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 4-year-old boy is dead after being launched out of a truck during a rollover crash in Hernando County on Nov. 16.

    Timeline:

    According to FHP, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound on SR-589, north of SR-50 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the median, flipping over multiple times.

    When the vehicle overturned, an unrestrained 4-year-old boy was ejected from the truck and seriously injured.

    The boy was taken to a local hospital where he passed away on Nov. 19, FHP said.

    What we know:

    The driver, a 42-year-old Lecanto man, was hospitalized for minor injuries. Four passengers were injured in the crash, including a 5-year-old who suffered minor injuries and a 35-year-old man who was seriously injured.

    What we don't know:

    It is unknown if the passengers were hospitalized for their injuries.

    The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

