Unrestrained 4-year-old dies after being ejected in Hernando County rollover crash: FHP

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief The Florida Highway Patrol says a 4-year-old boy is dead after being launched out of a truck during a rollover crash in Hernando County on Nov. 16. According to FHP, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound on SR-589, north of SR-50 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the median, flipping over multiple times. When the vehicle overturned, an unrestrained 4-year-old boy was ejected from the truck and seriously injured. He later passed away at the hospital on Nov. 19, FHP said.



The Florida Highway Patrol says a 4-year-old boy is dead after being launched out of a truck during a rollover crash in Hernando County on Nov. 16.

MORE NEWS: 2-year-old Winter Haven girl hit, killed while playing near driveway on her birthday: Police

Timeline:

According to FHP, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound on SR-589, north of SR-50 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the median, flipping over multiple times.

When the vehicle overturned, an unrestrained 4-year-old boy was ejected from the truck and seriously injured.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he passed away on Nov. 19, FHP said.

What we know:

The driver, a 42-year-old Lecanto man, was hospitalized for minor injuries. Four passengers were injured in the crash, including a 5-year-old who suffered minor injuries and a 35-year-old man who was seriously injured.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if the passengers were hospitalized for their injuries.