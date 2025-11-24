2-year-old Winter Haven girl hit, killed while playing near driveway on her birthday: Police
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A deadly crash that left a 2-year-old girl dead on Sunday afternoon is under investigation, although police say they don’t believe foul play was a factor.
The backstory:
According to the Winter Haven Police Department, a two-year-old girl was playing near her driveway on her birthday around 1:55 p.m.
Police say a visitor arriving at the home, driving a black Tesla, started backing into the driveway and did not see the child.
According to police, the driver struck the child as her mother stood a short distance away.
READ: Passenger killed after driver falls asleep on I-275: FHP
Dig deeper:
First responders arrived within five minutes and began life-saving measures, but the child was pronounced dead at Winter Haven Health at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to WHPD.
Police say the driver of the Tesla is cooperating with investigators.
According to WHPD, neither impairment nor foul play appears to be a factor in this case, but the investigation is ongoing.
What they're saying:
"Our hearts go out to this family losing their precious daughter at such a tender age," said Police Chief Vance Monroe. "Entering into the holiday season compounds the pain they must be enduring and we will continue to keep them in our prayers."
The Source: This article was written with information found in a press release from the Wnter Haven Police Department.