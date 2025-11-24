2-year-old Winter Haven girl hit, killed while playing near driveway on her birthday: Police

The Brief A deadly crash on Sunday afternoon that left a 2-year-old girl dead is under investigation. Police said the child was playing near her driveway when a visitor at the home started backing into the driveway and did not see her. According to police, neither impairment nor foul play appears to be a factor in this case.



A deadly crash that left a 2-year-old girl dead on Sunday afternoon is under investigation, although police say they don’t believe foul play was a factor.

The backstory:

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, a two-year-old girl was playing near her driveway on her birthday around 1:55 p.m.

Police say a visitor arriving at the home, driving a black Tesla, started backing into the driveway and did not see the child.

According to police, the driver struck the child as her mother stood a short distance away.

Dig deeper:

First responders arrived within five minutes and began life-saving measures, but the child was pronounced dead at Winter Haven Health at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to WHPD.

Police say the driver of the Tesla is cooperating with investigators.

According to WHPD, neither impairment nor foul play appears to be a factor in this case, but the investigation is ongoing.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts go out to this family losing their precious daughter at such a tender age," said Police Chief Vance Monroe. "Entering into the holiday season compounds the pain they must be enduring and we will continue to keep them in our prayers."