USF athletic director delights fans by joining dance squad for basketball halftime show

The University of South Florida’s athletic director stepped out of his comfort zone and into his dancing shoes when he joined the college’s dance team during a basketball halftime show on January 29.

Footage by USF Women’s Basketball shows Director of Athletics Michael Kelly busting a move with the SunDolls dance squad at the Yuengling Center.

Kelly boogied to a number of pop anthems, including Ice Ice Baby and Michael Jackson’s Bad, during the squad’s halftime performance at the USF Bulls women’s game against Houston.

The Bulls won Wednesday's game 74-45.

Kelly was hired as the school's athletic director in 2018.



