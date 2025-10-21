USF Board of Trustees approves Moez Limayem as new president

The Brief The University of South Florida's Board of Trustees unanimously approved Moez Limayem as the new president on Tuesday. Limayem was at USF from 2012-2022 as the dean of the college of business. Limayem has served as the University of North Florida's president for the past three and a half years.



The University of South Florida’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved Moez Limayem as the university’s ninth president on Tuesday.

"I really cannot wait to work with students, faculty and friends to move USF forward," said Limayem.

The backstory:

The native of Tunisia has lived in the U.S. for decades, and he said he's lived in Tampa longer than anywhere he's been since he was born. Limayem, born in Tunisia, is said to be fluent in six languages.

He was the dean of USF’s Muma College of Business for 10 years before becoming president of the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. His previous academic experience includes teaching at the University of Minnesota, where he earned his MBA and doctorate.

Limayem is also known as a prolific fundraiser. USF said he helped raise more than $125 million during his tenure.

Limayem’s wife is also a biologist and researcher who holds several patents, and they have two children. He said his children grew up in the Tampa Bay area, and his family considers this home.

He said his college-aged daughter had many choices, but even enrolled at USF. He jokingly told her that nobody at school would recognize her last name.

What's next:

There is one more step to officially make him USF president. The Florida University System’s Board of Governors is expected to approve him November 6.

He previously won approval from that body for the University of North Florida presidency.