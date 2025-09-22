USF introduces lifelong Bull Rob Higgins as the CEO of Athletics

The Brief Rob Higgins was introduced as the CEO of Athletics at USF on Monday. He previously was the executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission. Higgins grew up a die-hard USF fan as the son of two Bulls.



Rob Higgins was introduced as USF's CEO of Athletics on Monday morning in front of a large crowd at the school's women's basketball practice facility with big names in the house like mayor Jane Castor, Bucs legends Ronde Barber and Derrick Brooks, WWE superstar Titus O'Neil, Yankees legend Tino Martinez, MLB all-star Jose Bautista and many more.

It has been quite the year for Rob Higgins. "It's been a roller coaster," Higgins said.

Not only did he beat cancer, so did his dad.

"Something like that, I don't think you can ever imagine the amount of adversity with it," Higgins said.

However, what followed, is something Higgins always imagined - leading the charge of the athletics department at his alma mater, USF.

What they're saying:

"I am so pumped to be on campus every day to serve and empower these great student athletes of ours," Higgins said.

He might not be as pumped as the search committee for this role.

"It was just such a no-brainer," USF chairman of the board of trustees, Will Weatherford said. "I am so glad we went through that process. It made us be sure about the decision, and it forced him to be sure about the decision I couldn't be happier for the University of South Florida because of it."

PREVIOUS: USF hires Rob Higgins after over 2 decades with Tampa Bay Sports Commission

The former executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports commission was the first person they interviewed for the job. USF spoke with a few others, but the choice was always clear.

"We literally searched the world," Vice chairman of the board of trustees Mike Griffin said. " Sometimes the answer is right in front of you."

For Higgins, the answer was always USF. Even as a graduate of Jesuit High School, while some of his classmates were going the Ivy League route, Higgins' heart never stopped bleeding green and gold.

"While others left for places where they thought the grass was greener, many of us always knew that the grass was greenest around Fowler and Fletcher."

The backstory:

The new CEO of Athletics has felt that way since he was born. His parents went to school at USF. His sister graduated from there. He met his wife on campus over two decades ago. Higgins was even the ball boy for the basketball team when he was eight. He then served as the team's manager in college. The history was always there for him and his family.

However, that's exactly what it is - history. All he wants to talk about now is the future of USF Athletics.

"While the ball kid story and the managerial story is so special, it's been so heartwarming and a fun journey down memory lane, my focus and my excitement and what our team will bring to the table is making sure we do anything and everything we can to elevate USF Athletics next chapter."

Higgins believes it really only takes four simple steps.

"Win the building, then win campus, then win the community, then win the country — in that order," Higgins said. "You can't expect to win hearts and minds on campus until we have our very own people 100 percent bought in and obsessed with what we get a chance to do every day."

And if USF can get everyone on board, the new CEO of Athletics believes big things will be on the horizon for the Bulls.

"This is an elite coaching staff," Higgins said. "I look up and down the list and see an awesome staff capable of several national championships. I can't wait to work with them to make it happen. I said capable of national championships, not with the potential to win national championships. If you take one thing away from my comments today, it's that there is no more patience for the word potential."

The day was even more special as it was the 24th anniversary for Higgins and his wife, Casey.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube