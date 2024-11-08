USF on-campus football stadium groundbreaking set for Friday

After many years of talks and extensive planning, crews will finally break ground on USF's new on-campus football stadium on Friday.

University officials have said the stadium will be "transformative" for the school's football program, from the gameday experience to campus life in general.

The $340 million stadium will seat about 35,000 people, including luxury and field-level suites and state-of-the-art player and fan facilities.

Renderings released earlier this week show interior and exterior views, including the north lawn area, which will be used for tailgating and live music.

North lawn renderings of USF's new stadium featuring fan amenities.

The student section on the west side includes a DJ deck and the "Bull U" logo, which will be lit at night.

Night renderings of the student section of USF's new stadium.

The south side will be shaded, featuring premium seating, club and private suites, and a rooftop patio.

Home stands renderings of USF's new stadium featuring premium seating for students and a rooftop patio.

"It will be different," USF Board of Trustees Chair Will Weatherford said. "It will be better. And our students deserve it. Our fans deserve it."

"It's kind of surreal that it's actually happening," USF Head Football Coach Alex Golesh said. "We've been talking about it for so long. There's so much planning that's gone into it, but to have something to call home here on campus, I think it will be a really surreal and incredible experience for a lot of people that have done a lot over the past 27 years to establish this program, and certainly our university."

The stadium is set to open in time for the 2027 season.

