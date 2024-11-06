USF Bulls release new renderings ahead of stadium groundbreaking

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The University of South Florida (USF) released four new renderings of its new on-campus football stadium ahead of its Nov. 8 groundbreaking.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be at 3:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on ESPN+. The event can also be viewed on USF Athletics and the university's official social media accounts.

The stadium, the first for the Bulls' football program, will open in 2027 and be hailed by the university as "transformative."

"We are thrilled to bring our on-campus stadium vision closer to reality, and these new renderings give Bulls fans an exciting glimpse into the game day experience awaiting them," said Vice President for Athletics Michael Kelly.

Kelly further said that USF’s top "priority is to deliver an unparalleled fan experience" by "specifically designed to enhance comfort and offer unique amenities that cater to our community."

The stadium, which will cost $340 million, will have seating for 35,000 people, including luxury and field-level suites and state-of-the-art player and fan facilities.

According to USF, the "renderings showcase three new viewpoints inside and outside the stadium and an evening view of the student section."

Below are the renderings of the three viewpoints and descriptions of the amenities featured in them:

Student section:

The student section will cover the whole west side of the stadium and feature the school's "Bull U" logo, which will be lit at night. The night rendering of the student section offers shows the section’s DJ deck and student-only concessions.

Night renderings of the student section of USF's new stadium.

North lawn rendering:

According to USF, the north lawn area of the stadium is designed to be a "walkable area" with "scenic trails and a lush tree canopy, making for a unique entrance to the stadium. The school plans to use the space for sponsor activations and fan features like group tailgates and live music.

North lawn renderings of USF's new stadium featuring fan amenities.

Home stands rendering:

On the stadium’s south side, the shaded stands will cover the lower and main bowls and serve as the home stands for USF fans. They will feature premium seating, club and private suites, and a rooftop patio.

Home stands renderings of USF's new stadium featuring premium seating for students and a rooftop patio.

Concourse rendering

Located ten rows above field level, the stadium’s concourse seating will feature stadium concessions, which the school says "provide easy access to refreshments and food while keeping fans connected to the action on the field."

Concourse renderings of USF's new stadium featuring amenities like concessions.