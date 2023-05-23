USF on-campus stadium expected to move one step closer to reality

The USF Bulls are expected to take their next big step toward the construction of their first-ever on-campus football stadium this morning when the USF Board of Trustees Finance Committee meets at 10 a.m. today.

Financial committee members are expected to approve $22 million for the design phase of the new stadium. The overall cost of the stadium is an estimated $340 million, which, according to their plan, won’t require tax dollars or state funding. To come up with the funds, the university plans to finance $200 million over the next two decades and cover the remaining $140 million through fundraising, investment earnings, and through its capital improvement trust fund.

The new state-of-the-art facility will not only shape the future of the Bulls’ football program, officials say it will transform life on campus.

"We're excited about building what we call our athletic district that we think is going to be among the finest in the country," USF VP and Director of Athletics Michael Kelly told Fox 13 last year. "It rounds out what I think is going to be one of the finest athletic districts of any university in the country and it’s closest to the biggest majority of student housing and the Greek village, and also makes great use of the green space we have here on our campus."

Rendering of future USF stadium.

Many students say it’ll be a welcome change. The Bulls have played their games 12 miles off campus in the Bucs’ facilities since the football program’s inception in 1997.

"It’s super cool having that massive stadium, but it is a hassle to have to go all the way over there," USF student Dawson Denslow explained last spring.

USF football players at practice.

The future football stadium will be built on the east side of campus on the site of the Sycamore Recreation Fields. The site is just to the north of the new indoor practice facility that opened earlier this year.

The stadium is expected to seat 35,000. According to Tuesday's agenda, the stadium would include "multiple premium areas and experiences to support the University’s football and women’s lacrosse programs."

USF sign on campus.

The proposed five-tier stadium would also include 1,200 club-level seats, 40 loge boxes, 24 luxury suites and a field-level club area with the capacity to support 800 memberships.

The Bulls hope to move into the new digs by the 2026 season.

Today’s finance committee meeting is the first of two approvals needed to move forward with plans. Final approval from the full Board of Trustees could come as soon as June 13. Should that happen, construction on the new stadium could begin as soon as October of this year.