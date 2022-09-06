USF names intended design, build team for on-campus football stadium

Plans have started to shape up for a new football stadium at the University of South Florida, and leaders took a major step towards making it a reality Tuesday.

The school named "Populous" and "Barton Malow" as the intended design and build team for the stadium. Combined, both companies have worked on 43 projects over three decades, including some of the biggest venues in college sports.

"This is going to be one that's branded and designed by and for USF. So this is a huge step forward," said Michael Kelly, vice president of athletics at USF. "We've never come this far as a university in this process."

The Bord of Trustees met and reviewed the new athletics expansion that included an on-campus football stadium, which was released last week.

The site for the new stadium is on the east side of campus where Sycamore Fields is located, right next to the $22 million indoor practice facility that’s almost completed.

"This is bold times for college athletics," said Michael Kelly, the athletics director. "So you not only talk about the on-campus stadium, but improvements to all of our facilities is necessary. So we're excited about building what we call our athletic district that we think is going to be among the finest in the country.

Three companies were vying for the contract to build the project, including Barton Malow, who has renovated stadium for Penn State, Ohio State, Notre Dame and the Rose Bowl.

They also built the MLS Stadium where the Orlando City Soccer Club plays and renovated the Daytona International Speedway.

Details about the three company’s bids and potential costs aren’t available to the public yet.

This project is part of a master plan that includes a new lacrosse stadium, a baseball and softball clubhouse, a new tennis facility, and an overhaul of the golf practice space.

There is space for parking and tailgating. It is also close to student housing.

As of now, the potential opening date for an on-campus football stadium is 2026-2027, but it is contingent on planning and construction time.