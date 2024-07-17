USF proposes changes to policies for on-campus events, protests

Months after pro-Palestinian protests turned violent and ended with arrests, new changes could be on the way at USF when it comes to campus events.

People have until August 11 to give feedback on the new policy, which was recently posted to their website.

Some notable changes could include:

Approval for planned activities that involve tents, canopies, banners and signage

No activity allowed after 5 p.m. On weekdays, anytime on weekends or when the university is closed, unless it is otherwise approved.

Approval for using amplified sound

No protests and demonstrations allowed during the last two weeks of a semester, so students & faculty can focus on final exams.

‘Literature’ distributed on campus would need to contain the name of the party responsible for producing and distributing it

USF would even have the right to determine the time, place and manner of university events, and if a faculty member needs to be present during one.

Aside from larger-scale events, one rule even forbids bake sales or the sale of any food made in a private home.

Guests who do not attend USF and want to attend an event may be required to present their ID and would need to be accompanied by a member of the USF community.

If they do not comply, USF students and organizations may face code of conduct violations, and non-USF entities could be restricted from campus.