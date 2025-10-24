USF researchers develop AI robot tech that could save lives in emergencies

The Brief USF’s new Bellini College of Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and Computing is developing technology to help first responders communicate in disasters, without sound or words. The project is being developed in the RARE (Reality, Autonomy, and Robot Experience) lab, using projector-based augmented reality to display visual messages through robots. The work is supported by a $411,000 National Science Foundation grant awarded last month.



Researchers at the University of South Florida are teaching robots to "speak" visually, a breakthrough that could change how emergency crews communicate when traditional systems fail.

What we know:

Inside the Bellini College’s RARE lab, students and faculty are creating a "Unified Augmented Reality" model that allows robots to project visual signals or images onto their surroundings.

Assistant Professor Dr. Zhao Han, who leads the project, says the system is designed for situations where noise, debris, or signal loss makes normal communication impossible. "If you speak loudly, people still can’t hear you," Dr. Han explained, "If you use wireless signals, those connections may be blocked."

The backstory:

The RARE lab team is programming four robots, including a drone, to scan surfaces, detect textures and lighting, and project customized images that can relay messages to rescuers.

In one scenario, a drone could project an illuminated symbol to show the location of a trapped survivor. Other robots are being trained to navigate rough terrain and signal what they find to responders nearby.

Sophomore Bao Dinh, demonstrated a robot nicknamed "BN BN," which can move at a 45-degree angle and even perform a quick shuffle, but its true purpose is maneuvering into dangerous, hard-to-reach spaces.

The technology can also be applied in settings like lecture halls or in a messy home. Dr. Han said, "We can't really assume everybody's home has a wall that has nothing. They may have a lot of photo frames."

What's next:

The team aims to commercialize the technology, a step they believe could make rescue operations faster and safer. "The work that I’m putting in here feels very significant," Dinh said, "this project has the potential to be applied in the world. It's not just your typical personal project where you just do it and you learn, and then the work that I put into it may someday help somebody."

