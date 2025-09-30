Feed-A-Bull Pantry reopens at USF after major expansion

The Brief Nearly half of U.S. college students experience some level of food insecurity, according to national data. USF has reopened its expanded Mosaic Feed-A-Bull Pantry, a vital resource for students struggling with access to food. The expansion was made possible through Mosaic’s investment and a partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay, though pantry leaders say demand continues to grow.



While not often discussed, food insecurity is a reality on many college campuses and that’s why USF has reopened its expanded Mosaic Feed-A-Bull Pantry, a vital resource for students struggling with access to food.

By the numbers:

Between the rising costs of tuition, textbooks, and housing, many students struggle to consistently afford meals. Data from the National Library of Medicine shows that between 19% and 56% of students experience some level of food insecurity, with some campuses reporting rates up to four times the national average.

To help address the need, the University of South Florida is celebrating the grand reopening of the Mosaic Feed-A-Bull food pantry. Thanks to an investment from Mosaic, the pantry underwent the largest expansion in its 10-year history.

Student volunteers who keep the pantry running say the demand continues to climb.

What they're saying:

"We serve about 250 students a week now and the need is ever-increasing," one student said. "Through our partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay we keep our shelves stocked, but we often run out of core items like canned fruit, rice, and pasta... Students are going through unprecedented hard times."

The backstory:

The pantry has been serving students since 2015 and has become a vital safety net for those unsure of when or how they will afford their next meal.

Feeding Tampa Bay has also partnered with the pantry, supplying fresh produce and essential food items. But despite those efforts, organizers say they need more community support to continue meeting the growing demand.

What's next:

The Mosaic Feed-A-Bull food pantry officially reopens Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The pantry is located in the Student Services Building on USF’s Mango Drive. Students in need, or those who know someone who could benefit, are encouraged to visit.