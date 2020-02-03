USF researchers to begin searching for possible lost graves in Robles Park

article

Researchers with the University of South Florida will join a team of archaeologists Monday as they expand their search for lost graves in Tampa.

This time, their focus will be on Robles Park Brickyard Cemetery, which is located near 30th Street and Sligh Avenue.

Last month, Hillsborough County commissioners voted to partner with USF to fully investigate where and how many forgotten graves may be buried under county-owned property.

A forensic anthropologist at USF presented data last month, showing at least 45 burial sites that may have been destroyed or disturbed. However, researchers believed several more could be out there because the report only included information that was found in the county’s written records.

Hundreds of forgotten African-American graves have been found over the last few months.

In January, ground-penetrating radar revealed around 300 graves in the forgotten Zion Cemetery along Florida Avenue. In November 2019, nearly 145 graves were discovered at King High School.