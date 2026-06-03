USF student suspect in early morning double stabbing in Tampa: HCSO

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double stabbing that happened at an apartment complex in Tampa Wednesday morning. HCSO said at least two USF students were involved in the stabbing, including the suspect. This is an active investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a double stabbing that occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to HCSO, the dispatch center received a call from a man reporting that he and another person at been stabbed at an apartment complex.

The stabbing occurred at an apartment complex on North 46th Street.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HCSO said both victims are in stable condition.

The suspect, along with one of the victims, are students at the University of South Florida.

This is still an active investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.