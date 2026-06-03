USF student suspect in early morning double stabbing in Tampa: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a double stabbing that occurred early Wednesday morning.
According to HCSO, the dispatch center received a call from a man reporting that he and another person at been stabbed at an apartment complex.
The stabbing occurred at an apartment complex on North 46th Street.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
HCSO said both victims are in stable condition.
The suspect, along with one of the victims, are students at the University of South Florida.
This is still an active investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.