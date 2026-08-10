Gov. DeSantis touts electric air taxis set for testing in Florida by end of 2026: 'Dream into reality'

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted Florida's investment in testing electric air taxis and self-driving vehicles at a Auburndale testing facility Monday. The SunTrax facility in Polk County now features two vertiports designed to test electric takeoff and landing aircraft. Officials expect electric air taxis to begin flight testing across Florida by the end of 2026.



Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted the state's efforts to develop and test the next generation of transportation Monday, including electric air taxis and self-driving vehicles.

DeSantis joined Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue at the SunTrax Advanced Air Mobility and Autonomous & Connected Transportation Testing Grounds in Auburndale to discuss the state's investment in emerging transportation technology.

Florida electric air taxi testing

The backstory:

SunTrax, a research and testing facility in Polk County, has traditionally focused on transportation and traffic technology. The facility has been expanding its work to include advanced air mobility.

SunTrax now has two vertiports that officials say are the first dedicated advanced air mobility aerial test tracks.

The controlled environment allows companies and researchers to test aircraft, communications systems and other technology under real-world conditions while maintaining a controlled setting.

Officials said electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, known as eVTOLs, are expected to begin testing throughout Florida's aerospace region by the end of 2026.

Unlike traditional aircraft, eVTOLs do not need a conventional runway. They can take off and land vertically from a vertiport, which could allow them to operate closer to populated areas.

Most are designed to be electric-powered and significantly quieter than other aircraft like helicopters. Some eVTOL aircraft under development also use hybrid power systems.

DeSantis said the technology could eventually provide another option for getting around Florida's growing metropolitan areas.

"We are turning this somewhat dream into a reality," DeSantis said. "I can't promise we'll ever be able to take you to the future or the past, but I think we're going to be able to get you up in the air at some point in the not-too-distant future."

Could air taxis help ease Tampa traffic?

Local perspective:

Officials said advanced air mobility could eventually be used for passenger transportation, functioning much like an Uber or taxi service, to help alleviate traffic.

The technology could also have applications for medical transportation, emergency response and other public safety needs.

Tampa and Orlando are among the Florida cities that could potentially benefit from the technology as the state develops its advanced air mobility network.

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Because eVTOLs can take off and land vertically, officials say they could likely be integrated into urban areas without the same infrastructure and disruption associated with traditional airports.

Florida is currently working through the Federal Aviation Administration's certification process. Officials expect the aircraft to begin testing in Florida airspace by the end of 2026.

The testing will include security screening, air traffic control and the operation of the technology.

Florida also testing self-driving vehicles

Dig deeper:

SunTrax is also actively testing autonomous and connected vehicles, such as Waymo vehicles and Tesla's planned Cybercab. Just last month, Tesla's new driverless Robotaxi service debuted in the Tampa area.

Officials said Florida is the only high-speed testing area for autonomous vehicles of its kind, allowing researchers to study how the technology performs in conditions designed to replicate real-world transportation.

The state is also working to develop a workforce capable of operating and supporting the new technology.

SunTrax has partnered with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Polk State College on workforce training.

Future of air travel

What they're saying:

Officials said the technology being developed at SunTrax could eventually have applications beyond everyday transportation.

Advanced air mobility could provide another tool for first responders, while self-driving vehicles could change how people and goods move throughout the state.

"The future of transportation, of aerospace, of advanced manufacturing is being built right here in our own backyard," Anastasios "Stasi" Kamoutsas, president of Polk State College, said.

DeSantis said the work being done in Florida could lead to major breakthroughs in the coming years.

"We believe you are going to see major breakthroughs in this technology in the coming years," DeSantis said.

Federal approval pending

What's next:

The state is now preparing for expanded testing as federal regulators continue working through the certification and integration process.

If the technology successfully moves from testing to commercial operation, electric air taxis could eventually offer a new way to travel between Florida's major population centers — including across the Tampa Bay region.