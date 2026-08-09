2026 county-by-county primary voter guide: What you need to know

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The Brief Early voting for the Florida primary is now underway, offering voters flexible days and hours ahead of the August 18 election. Polling hours and voting schedules vary by county, with Election Day voting running from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across all precincts. Florida voters are required to present a valid photo identification containing a signature, such as a driver's license, passport, or military ID, when voting in person.



Early voting is currently underway across several Florida counties as voters head to the polls for the August 18, 2026, Primary Election. Whether you plan to cast your ballot early or wait until Election Day, here is a complete guide to dates, hours, polling places, and ID requirements across the region.

Primary Election Day: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

What You Need to Vote

What we know:

If you are voting in person at an early voting site or your assigned precinct on Election Day, Florida law requires you to present a current and valid photo ID with your signature.

Acceptable forms of identification include:

Florida driver’s license

Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV)

U.S. passport

Debit or credit card

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center or neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

Veteran health identification card (issued by VA)

License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm

Employee identification card issued by a government branch, department, agency, or entity

(Note: If your photo ID does not display your signature, you can present a second form of ID that contains your signature.)

Mail-in ballot deadlines

By the numbers:

Voters who want to cast a ballot by mail must request a Vote By Mail ballot. If you requested a Vote by Mail ballot for the 2024 elections, your request expired on December 31, 2024. To vote by mail in 2026, you must submit a new request.

Click here to find your Supervisor of Elections office to request your Vote by Mail Ballot.

The deadline to request that a ballot be mailed is no later than 5 p.m. on the 12th day before the election. A Supervisor of Elections must mail the ballot within 2 business days after a request but no later than the 10th day before election day.

All ballots must be received no later than 7 p.m. on election day to be counted.

Voters who delay returning their mail-in envelopes run the risk of missing strict state receipt deadlines.

County-by-County Voting Details

Citrus County voting

Several early voting polling places will be open in Citrus County from Aug. 7–15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the primary election. Click here for a full list.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

DeSoto County Voting

Several early-voting polling places will be open in DeSoto County from Aug. 8–15. Click here for more information.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Hardee County Voting

Several early voting polling places will be open in Hardee County from Aug. 6–15, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more details.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Hernando County

Several polling places will be open in Hernando County from Aug. 8–15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the primary election. Click here for a full list.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Highlands County Voting

Several early-voting polling places will be open in Highlands County from Aug. 6–15. Click here for more details.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Voting

Several polling places will be open in Hillsborough County from Aug. 3–16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the primary election. Click here for a full list.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Manatee County Voting

Several polling places will be open in Manatee County from Aug. 8–16 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the primary election. Click here for a full list.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Pasco County Voting

Several polling places will be open in Pasco County from Aug. 8–15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the primary election. Click here for a full list.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Pinellas County Voting

Several polling places will be open in Pinellas County from Aug. 8–16. On Monday-Friday, the hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday the hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for a full list.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Polk County Voting

Several polling places will be open in Polk County for the primary election from Aug. 8–15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for a full list.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Sarasota County Voting

Several polling places will be open in Sarasota County for the primary election from Aug. 8–16 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Click here for a full list.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.

Sumter County

Several polling places will be open in Sumter County for the primary election from Aug, 8–15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for a full list.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.