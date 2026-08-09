2026 county-by-county primary voter guide: What you need to know
FLORIDA - Early voting is currently underway across several Florida counties as voters head to the polls for the August 18, 2026, Primary Election. Whether you plan to cast your ballot early or wait until Election Day, here is a complete guide to dates, hours, polling places, and ID requirements across the region.
Primary Election Day: Tuesday, August 18, 2026
What You Need to Vote
What we know:
If you are voting in person at an early voting site or your assigned precinct on Election Day, Florida law requires you to present a current and valid photo ID with your signature.
Acceptable forms of identification include:
- Florida driver’s license
- Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV)
- U.S. passport
- Debit or credit card
- Military identification
- Student identification
- Retirement center or neighborhood association identification
- Public assistance identification
- Veteran health identification card (issued by VA)
- License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm
- Employee identification card issued by a government branch, department, agency, or entity
(Note: If your photo ID does not display your signature, you can present a second form of ID that contains your signature.)
Mail-in ballot deadlines
By the numbers:
Voters who want to cast a ballot by mail must request a Vote By Mail ballot. If you requested a Vote by Mail ballot for the 2024 elections, your request expired on December 31, 2024. To vote by mail in 2026, you must submit a new request.
Click here to find your Supervisor of Elections office to request your Vote by Mail Ballot.
The deadline to request that a ballot be mailed is no later than 5 p.m. on the 12th day before the election. A Supervisor of Elections must mail the ballot within 2 business days after a request but no later than the 10th day before election day.
All ballots must be received no later than 7 p.m. on election day to be counted.
Voters who delay returning their mail-in envelopes run the risk of missing strict state receipt deadlines.
County-by-County Voting Details
Citrus County voting
- Several early voting polling places will be open in Citrus County from Aug. 7–15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the primary election. Click here for a full list.
- Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.
DeSoto County Voting
- Several early-voting polling places will be open in DeSoto County from Aug. 8–15. Click here for more information.
- Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.
Hardee County Voting
- Several early voting polling places will be open in Hardee County from Aug. 6–15, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more details.
- Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.
Hernando County
- Several polling places will be open in Hernando County from Aug. 8–15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the primary election. Click here for a full list.
- Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.
Highlands County Voting
- Several early-voting polling places will be open in Highlands County from Aug. 6–15. Click here for more details.
- Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.
Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County Voting
- Several polling places will be open in Hillsborough County from Aug. 3–16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the primary election. Click here for a full list.
- Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.
Manatee County Voting
- Several polling places will be open in Manatee County from Aug. 8–16 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the primary election. Click here for a full list.
- Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.
Pasco County Voting
- Several polling places will be open in Pasco County from Aug. 8–15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the primary election. Click here for a full list.
- Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.
Pinellas County Voting
- Several polling places will be open in Pinellas County from Aug. 8–16. On Monday-Friday, the hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday the hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for a full list.
- Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.
Polk County Voting
- Several polling places will be open in Polk County for the primary election from Aug. 8–15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for a full list.
- Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.
Sarasota County Voting
- Several polling places will be open in Sarasota County for the primary election from Aug. 8–16 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Click here for a full list.
- Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.
Sumter County
- Several polling places will be open in Sumter County for the primary election from Aug, 8–15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for a full list.
- Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here to find your precinct.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Florida county supervisors of elections.