USF, TGH researchers study possible COVID-19 treatments

Researchers at the University of South Florida and Tampa General Hospital are focusing on several areas that could help lead to breakthroughs in the COVID-19 battle.

That includes at least two different studies of the drug hydroxychloroquine.

One focuses on patients, the other study seeks to determine if the drug can protect if taken by healthcare workers.

“That’s a trial that looks to put frontline healthcare workers on hydroxychloroquine to see if less of those workers who take get COVID than ones who don’t take hydroxychloroquine,” Dr. Jason Wilson, TGH emergency room physician and researcher explained.

Wilson said they are also trying to determine if plasma from a patient who has had COVID-19 in the past can help current patients recover.

TGH and USF researchers recently made headlines innovating a solution to shortages of certain laboratory materials. They’re using 3-D printers to make test swabs by the thousands to help other providers.

“We can take that same swab that we can manufacture and generate and send it over to help them,” Wilson said.

The relationship between the hospital and the university became further integrated when USF’s medical school moved to downtown Tampa this year.

