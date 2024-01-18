Expand / Collapse search

Valrico sisters write, illustrate children's book 'Spotty: The Curious Giraffe'

Two young authors from Valrico are already on Amazon bestseller lists. Haylyn Benton, 13, and her 7-year-old sister Hadley have written and illustrated books together, including their book "Spotty: The Curious Giraffe."

Haylyn Benton, 13, and her 7-year-old sister Hadley have written and illustrated books together, including their book "Spotty: The Curious Giraffe." 

The book follows Spotty the curious giraffe, who goes on adventures with her friends to learn new things. The authors said it's a great book for kids wanting to learn all about animals. 

The Valrico duo told FOX 13 that 10% of the proceeds from the books go to charities. 

