Valrico sisters write, illustrate children's book 'Spotty: The Curious Giraffe'

Two young authors from Valrico are already on Amazon bestseller lists.

Haylyn Benton, 13, and her 7-year-old sister Hadley have written and illustrated books together, including their book "Spotty: The Curious Giraffe."

TAMPA BAY READS: Appalachian Trail hiker turns 2,200-mile adventure into inspirational story

The book follows Spotty the curious giraffe, who goes on adventures with her friends to learn new things. The authors said it's a great book for kids wanting to learn all about animals.

The Valrico duo told FOX 13 that 10% of the proceeds from the books go to charities.

For more information, click here.