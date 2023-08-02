Appalachian Trail hiker turns 2,200-mile adventure into inspirational story

Have you ever wanted to throw caution to the wind and step outside your comfort zone for an extended period of time?

Completing the nearly 2,200-mile-long hike of the Appalachian Trail was not on Kevin Newsome's radar, much less his bucket list.

But at the age of 65, he put his business on hold, kissed his wife goodbys and embarked on the adventure of a lifetime.

Now, he's the author of "Katahdin: Hiking the Appalacian Trail with Reckless Abandon."

His book started as a series of short stories that he wanted to remember from his time on the Appalacian Trail. Then, he decided to stitch it together in journal.

He said the next thing he knew was that he had enough that warranted turning it into his new book in hopes of bringing an inspirational story for readers.