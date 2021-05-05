Expand / Collapse search

Van crashes into Fowler Ave. restaurant, injuring 5

By FOX 13 News staff
Tampa
(Van crash into First Watch in Tampa (HCSO))

TAMPA, Fla. - A van crashed into a First Watch restaurant on Fowler Avenue in Tampa, hurting five patrons, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

First responders were on the scene in the University Area after the Wednesday afternoon crash.

The driver did not want to be taken to the hospital.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Van crash into First Watch in Tampa (HCSO)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.