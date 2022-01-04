Vandalized Key West Southernmost Point buoy should be restored by end of week, city says

In Key West, repairs are still being made to the famous Southernmost Point buoy that was damaged after two suspects set fire to a Christmas tree in front of the landmark.

On Monday, city officials said it should be fully restored in three to four days, depending on the weather.

According to Key West police, they have identified the pair who vandalized the buoy. There is no word yet on whether they have been located or arrested.

Archival webcam images of the buoy from a marketing company showed the duo lighting the tree on fire in front of the Southernmost Point buoy just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The surveillance video showed they ran off as it started to burn.

READ: Video appears to show fight between Florida deputies, Navy sailors in Key West that led to deputies' arrests

Key West firefighters were able to put out the flames, but the fire damaged the paint, leaving behind a large black burn mark.

Thousands of people take photos at the four-ton monument that reads, "90 miles to Cuba, Southernmost Point, Continental U.S.A."

Anyone with information is asked to call Key West police at 305-809-1000.

Advertisement

Back in 2017, the monument was damaged during Hurricane Irma. Artists restored the monument.

