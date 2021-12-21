Video appears to show fight between Florida deputies, Navy sailors in Key West that led to deputies' arrests

New video appears to show the fight between two off-duty Florida sheriff's deputies and three U.S. Navy sailors in Key West over the weekend, which left one sailor injured and ended with police arresting the deputies.

Daryl Harmon told FOX 13 that he and his wife were on Duval Street, a popular area with bars and restaurants, early Saturday morning when the fight broke out in front of the Strand Theater. They recorded video of the brawl, which they then provided to authorities.

Key West police said Monroe County deputies Connor Curry, 23, and Trevor Pike, 25, began arguing with the sailors shortly before 2 a.m. The sailors are part of a squadron visiting U.S. Naval Air Station Key West.

Officers said they witnessed Pike punch a 27-year-old sailor in the face while Curry pushed him, causing the sailor to fall and strike his head on the sidewalk. The injured sailor had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital near Miami.

According to the Miami Herald, the sailor's condition was reported as "suffering a brain bleed and loss of consciousness."

Police arrested Curry and Pike, charging them with disorderly conduct. Pike was also charged with felony battery. The two uninjured sailors, whose names were not released, were also charged with disorderly conduct, according to investigators.

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement that he was suspending the deputies without pay. He said he "saddened by this incident and it will be fully investigated."

Jail records show that Pike and Curry were released Saturday — Pike on $55,000 bail and Curry on his own recognizance. No attorneys were listed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.