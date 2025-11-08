Pure Kitchen offering vegan food that tastes great to customers

The Brief Eating fresh and vegan converge on the same location in Tampa. Pure Kitchen invites customers to experience great tasting food that’s also good for you. For those who want to see what they have to offer, there’s a VegFest Saturday at Perry Harvey Sr. Park.



At Pure Kitchen Organic Vegan, the website speaks of an all "plant-based" cuisine, and the owners are the creators of the various soups, salads and bowls that come out of the kitchen.

The menu rotates to reflect what is "in season" with respect to the staples that make up the bases of their meals.

What they're saying:

Kyoko Faison is the owner and one of the main creative chefs in the Pure Kitchen.

"Some people think that vegan is sacrifice, but they can enjoy that vegan is flavorful and tasty just like regular meals," she said.

She works in the kitchen every day coming up with the different creative ideas behind their special menu.

"We try to be sustainable as possible," she said, "We have a lot of gluten-free options, soy-free options. We make everything from scratch."

Italian meal at Pure Kitchen

The casual diner looking for options might be surprised by the variety that rotates on the menu daily.

"We try to carry a lot of different types of meals because we have a lot of regular customers, they come in every day," shared Faison, "We have Asian style, American style, Italian, Spanish, we have pasta, we have rice dishes, we have potato dishes, we have soup."

She and the whole kitchen crew create the masterpieces on the menu fresh every day. There are quick items to grab on the go, items in the fridge ready to pick up and take home, or the staff will create something on the spot for customers to enjoy in the dining room.

Handcrafted soups from Pure Kitchen

"I strongly believe home cooking," admitted Faison. "That’s very important, because food [has] got power and happy family comes from happy food."

What's next:

Pure Kitchen will be a part of the Tampa Bay VegFest at Perry Harvey Sr. Park on Saturday, November 8th from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Otherwise, you can visit them at 3214 West Kennedy Boulevard or visit their Facebook page here: