Vehicle crashes into lobby of Suncoast Animal Clinic

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a traffic crash, where a vehicle ended up inside a Bradenton animal clinic.

State troopers said a 21-year-old driver was speeding along 26th Street just after midnight when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle struck a utility pole, flipped over, and then crashed into the lobby of the Suncoast Animal Clinic.

The clinic is located at 4218 26th Street West in Bradenton.

The vehicle that slammed into the animal clinic was towed away in the early morning hours. (FOX 13 News)

Officials said the car landed upside-down on its roof. FHP said the driver wasn't injured, and neither were any animals.

It's not clear yet whether any charges will be filed.

