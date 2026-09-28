St. Petersburg police release video of SUV sought in deadly hit-and-run

The Brief St. Petersburg police released surveillance video Monday showing a dark-colored Mercedes SUV involved in a deadly Sunday hit-and-run crash. A 65-year-old Pinellas Park motorcyclist died at a hospital after the SUV turned in front of him and left the scene of the crash. Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect vehicle to call police as the search for the driver continues. Police said the vehicle has significant damage to the front right side.



St. Petersburg police released video Monday showing the Mercedes SUV they are searching for after a hit-and-run crash killed a 65-year-old Pinellas Park motorcyclist early Sunday.

Video of suspect SUV

What we know:

The St. Petersburg Police Department is actively searching for the driver of the SUV, which police said hit the motorcycle and left the scene.

Authorities say whoever was behind the wheel of the SUV faces a first-degree felony.

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Police released nearby surveillance video showing the dark-colored Mercedes SUV involved in the crash.

Investigators said the suspect’s vehicle sustained significant damage to the front right side.

Police are asking the public to review the footage and provide any information that could help investigators identify the driver or locate the vehicle.

St. Petersburg deadly hit-and-run crash

The backstory:

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of 9th Avenue North and 4th Street North.

According to SPPD, the victim was riding a motorcycle southbound on 4th Street North.

At the same time, a dark-colored Mercedes SUV was traveling northbound on 4th Street North. Police said the SUV turned west onto 9th Avenue North in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash.

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department

The SUV fled westbound on 9th Avenue North after the crash, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital St. Petersburg, where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

What they're saying:

St. Petersburg police Lt. Jason Levey emphasized the severe legal consequences of fleeing a crash site, noting that leaving increases potential penalties.

"If you get involved in a crash, whether it's property damage or injury, stay," Levey said. "Even if you're impaired or under the influence of narcotics or alcohol, the penalty is higher if you leave the scene of a hit-and-run crash as opposed to a DUI manslaughter."

Motorcyclist identity

What we don't know:

The motorcyclist's name has not been released by police.

Police searching for driver

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information about the crash is asked to contact SPPD at 727-893-9970.

"There are cameras everywhere, whether cameras on businesses, cameras on vehicles, everybody has in-car dash cams now. It's not just the police," Levey said. "There's someone out there that saw something that didn't seem right. Please give us a call because the victim's family deserves the right to know what happened."

The investigation remains ongoing.