Veterans Day weekend kicks off with a blast on Friday

The Brief The Zephyrhills Museum of Military History kicks off its "Battle for Veterans" event Friday. The three-day tribute features live battle reenactments, historic tanks, and aircraft displays. Admission and parking are free, with family-friendly activities running through Sunday.



Veterans Day weekend begins with a blast, literally, as the Zephyrhills Museum of Military History launches its annual Battle for Veterans event.

What we know:

The three-day tribute opens Friday, Nov. 7, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The free, family-friendly celebration honors service members from every era of U.S. history with live demonstrations, military vehicles, and immersive exhibits.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to draw the biggest crowds for the World War II battle reenactment, "The Breakout: Cobra 1944," which begins at 2 p.m. each day. The show features pyrotechnic effects and a flyover by three restored P-51 Mustang aircraft, courtesy of the American Honor Foundation.

Operation Cobra was a major World War II offensive launched by the United States Army to break out of the Normandy beachhead and advance into Brittany.

Other scheduled highlights include a Downtown Zephyrhills Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, tank salutes at noon, and a "Last Patrol" demonstration Sunday morning. Visitors can also explore living history camps, a military swap market, and food vendors throughout the weekend.

What it costs:

Admission and parking are both free, and organizers say all ages are welcome.

Where to go:

The Zephyrhills Museum of Military History is located at 39444 South Avenue in Zephyrhills, directly across from the large reenactment field.

Organizers recommend arriving early for parking and the best viewing spots near the battlefield area. Click here for more information.