Vice chair for Sarasota County Commission passes away, county officials say

Nancy Detert, the Sarasota County Commission's vice chair, passed away on Wednesday, county officials said.

Commissioner Detert died "peacefully" at home, and county officials said no full play is suspected by deputies with the sheriff's office.

The county and Board of County Commissioners acknowledged her death in a Facebook post Wednesday evening.

"Our focus right now is on supporting Nancy’s family and ensuring the continuity of government," officials said in the post.

The Republican Party of Sarasota County also said it "deeply mourns the loss of friend and long-time community leader." The organization said her passing leaves a huge hole in the community.

The county has not announced any details yet on a memorial service for Commissioner Detert.