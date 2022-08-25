Video: 7-foot alligator greets Florida students in drop-off line at school
LEE COUNTY, Fla. - This is definitely not the thing you want to see when you step off the school bus!
Lee County deputies were called to Lexington Middle School after a 7-foot alligator took up residence in the school's drop-off line!
"This seven-foot alligator greeted students during drop-off at Lexington Middle School this morning!" the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.
In the video shared on social media, deputies are seen helping a trapper wrangle the big gator and loading it onto a truck.
The alligator was taken by officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife and will be relocated to a safe area.