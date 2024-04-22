VIDEO: Barefoot Florida man wrangles 8-foot alligator

One Florida man went toe to toe with a huge alligator in Jacksonville and lived to tell the tale.

Mike Dragich told FOX 35 he had no tools with him except his bare hands when he wrangled an 8-foot alligator in a downtown Jacksonville neighborhood, as seen in a video.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

He didn't even have any shoes on!

But that didn't stop the man from quickly getting on top of the alligator as it tried to waddle away, clamping its mouth shut, and giving it a big bear hug.

Courtesy: @bluecollar_brawler / IG

"He was running towards the cops and a crowd of people, and everybody was screaming," Dragich told FOX 35.

Dragich is an MMA fighter, known as the @bluecollar_brawler on social media.