'He's just a big bear': Apopka man says sleepy bear has been napping under his home for nearly 2 days

A sleepy bear has taken over an Apopka porch after it decided to make a resting place underneath the home's porch.

Darrel Crutchfield said his neighbors called him Wednesday letting him know there was a huge bear in his yard. He said he tried to make some noises to get rid of the bear, but it didn't leave.

Instead, the bear went to sleep underneath Crutchfield's backyard. He said the bear hadn't left the property since.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo: Bear sleeping under Apopka home

READ: Florida wildlife officials soak stuck baby bear's leg in dish soap in attempt to free poor guy from tree crook

"I don't think it's a bad thing, but there are kids around - it is a wild animal, he could get agitated so do I like having a bear here, looking at it? Yeah," said Crutchfield. "Do I want him to stay here? No."

Aside from sleeping, the bear also dug a huge hole in Crutchfield's backyard.

FOX 35 has reached out to FWC for comment about the bear.