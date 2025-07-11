Video: Convicted felon arrested after hit-and-run crash in Riverview

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested Marlon Mullins, 24, minutes after a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday. It happened near Gibsonton Dr. and Fern Hill Dr. in Riverview. Records show Mullins is a convicted felon who was released from prison in December 2024.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a convicted felon ran from the scene of a crash witnessed by a deputy, and it didn't take long for law enforcement to track him down.

The backstory:

According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near Gibsonton Dr. and Fern Hill Dr. in Riverview.

Deputies say they followed the SUV involved in the crash, and the driver ran north on Alafia Preserve Ave.

According to HCSO, deputies found Marlon Mullins, 24, minutes later in the breezeway of a building where he pretended to be a resident.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Body camera video shows deputies arresting Mullins and finding a t-shirt behind a trash can, which they say he was wearing at the time of the crash.

Dig deeper:

According to records from the Florida Department of Corrections, Mullins previously served time in prison for grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary and fleeing/eluding law enforcement. He was released in December 2024.

Mugshot of Marlon Mullins. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

What's next:

Mullins faces the following charges:

Felon in possession of a firearm

Armed possession of a controlled substance

Driving while license revoked, habitual offender

Resisting officer without violence

Fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Leaving the scene of a crash with property damage

The Source: This story was written with information and video from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, with additional details from the Florida Department of Corrections.