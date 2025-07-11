Expand / Collapse search

Video: Convicted felon arrested after hit-and-run crash in Riverview

By
Published  July 11, 2025 1:02pm EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
Deputies arrest hit-and-run suspect

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released bodycam video showing the arrest of Marlon Mullins, a convicted felon who faces charges after a hit-and-run crash.

The Brief

    • The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested Marlon Mullins, 24, minutes after a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday.
    • It happened near Gibsonton Dr. and Fern Hill Dr. in Riverview.
    • Records show Mullins is a convicted felon who was released from prison in December 2024.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a convicted felon ran from the scene of a crash witnessed by a deputy, and it didn't take long for law enforcement to track him down.

The backstory:

According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near Gibsonton Dr. and Fern Hill Dr. in Riverview.

Deputies say they followed the SUV involved in the crash, and the driver ran north on Alafia Preserve Ave.

According to HCSO, deputies found Marlon Mullins, 24, minutes later in the breezeway of a building where he pretended to be a resident.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Body camera video shows deputies arresting Mullins and finding a t-shirt behind a trash can, which they say he was wearing at the time of the crash.

Dig deeper:

According to records from the Florida Department of Corrections, Mullins previously served time in prison for grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary and fleeing/eluding law enforcement. He was released in December 2024.

Mugshot of Marlon Mullins. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

What's next:

Mullins faces the following charges:

  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Armed possession of a controlled substance
  • Driving while license revoked, habitual offender
  • Resisting officer without violence
  • Fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Leaving the scene of a crash with property damage

The Source: This story was written with information and video from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, with additional details from the Florida Department of Corrections.

