Video: Deputies rescue 2 men sitting on tree limb after boat capsized in Hillsborough River

The Brief Two men were rescued after being stranded on a tree limb following a boat capsizing on the Hillsborough River near Morris Bridge Park. Deputies and a Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officer pulled the boaters to safety, and no injuries were reported. The capsized boat was not located, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.



Two boaters were rescued Tuesday afternoon after their boat capsized, forcing them to climb onto a tree limb over the Hillsborough River.

Hillsborough River rescue

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to a call for service near Morris Bridge Park around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two men were spotted perched on a tree limb roughly 3,000 feet downriver from the boat launch site.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission safely brought both men into a rescue boat.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Aerial video shows the pair stranded above the water before being pulled to safety, and authorities confirmed neither man was injured.

Status of the boat

What we don't know:

Deputies have not located the capsized boat that drifted downriver. It remains unclear what caused the vessel to capsize in the first place.