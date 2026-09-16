Video: Deputies rescue 2 men sitting on tree limb after boat capsized in Hillsborough River
TAMPA, Fla. - Two boaters were rescued Tuesday afternoon after their boat capsized, forcing them to climb onto a tree limb over the Hillsborough River.
Hillsborough River rescue
What we know:
Emergency crews responded to a call for service near Morris Bridge Park around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two men were spotted perched on a tree limb roughly 3,000 feet downriver from the boat launch site.
Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission safely brought both men into a rescue boat.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Aerial video shows the pair stranded above the water before being pulled to safety, and authorities confirmed neither man was injured.
Status of the boat
What we don't know:
Deputies have not located the capsized boat that drifted downriver. It remains unclear what caused the vessel to capsize in the first place.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, which provided bodycam video, aerial footage and details of the rescue.