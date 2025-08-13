Video: Florida alligator devours python in Everglades

The Brief An alligator in the Florida Everglades was seen doing its part to combat the invasion of Burmese pythons. Alison Joslyn was riding her bike in the Shark Valley area on Friday when she spotted a gator swimming with a python in its mouth.



An alligator in the Florida Everglades was seen doing its part to combat the invasion of Burmese pythons in the region, chomping on the limp body of one of the massive snakes and swimming off with the meaty catch.

The backstory:

Alison Joslyn, a mobile volunteer at Shark Valley, was riding her bike near the park's observation tower on Friday, August 8, when she found an alligator swimming with a Burmese python in its mouth.

What they're saying:

"I probably would have ridden right past it, but I saw movement, and it was the alligator throwing his head around as he tried to break off a piece of the snake that he could swallow," Joslyn said.

Joslyn said the gator was about eight to nine feet long and the snake "minus its head that was no longer there" was about six to seven feet.

Footage captured by Joslyn shows the alligator chewing on the invasive python and swimming away with the snake latched in its jaws.