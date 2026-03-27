Video: Florida cat's face-to-face encounter with gator lurking outside home

The Brief A Florida homeowner captured video of his cat, Winston, coming face-to-face with a young alligator just outside a screened door. The cat cautiously approached the door but quickly backed away, staying safely inside while the alligator lingered outside. Wildlife experts remind residents to stay cautious, keep pets indoors and avoid close encounters as alligators are common in Florida neighborhoods.



A Florida homeowner captured a tense and unusual moment when his house cat came face-to-face with a young alligator just outside his home.

The backstory:

Bryan Fitzgerald Pope recorded the encounter in mid-March, with his cat, Winston, safely inside as the reptile lingered near the home’s screened door.

In the video, Winston cautiously approaches the door to get a better view of the unexpected visitor but quickly backs away after getting a closer look.

Dig deeper:

Pope said at first, he believed the alligator was trying to get into his pool but couldn’t access it. He then spotted the animal just as he was about to open the screen door.

Earlier this week, crews with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office had an uncanny rescue when they saved an alligator trapped in a soccer net.

What they're saying:

Wildlife experts often remind residents across Florida to remain cautious, as alligators are common in residential areas, especially near bodies of water. Keeping pets indoors and maintaining a safe distance are key to avoiding dangerous encounters.