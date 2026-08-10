Florida double homicide suspect still on the run after bodies found in St. Marks Refuge

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The Brief Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for Joseph Ronnie Raker in Crawfordville following a double homicide. Authorities found human remains belonging to Rebecca Lynn Thomas, 58, and John William Luper III, 49, in the St. Marks Refuge. Deputies interviewed Raker before issuing arrest warrants for homicide after locating the victims' bodies concealed in heavy brush.



A manhunt is on for a man accused of killing a Florida man and woman and leaving their bodies in the St. Marks Refuge.

Florida Double Homicide

What we know:

According to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:20 p.m. on Aug. 2, a person, who appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of an illegal substance, was acting erratically at a Crawfordville business and told deputies that someone was shot on Otter Creek Road. At 10 p.m. that night, deputies conducted a search for injured people at 740 Otter Creek Road but said they found no one.

"This search wasn’t looking for evidence," Major Eddie Wester noted. "It was looking for people that would need medical treatment. They didn’t find any."

By 11 p.m., deputies expanded their search to the yard, finding evidence of a confrontation, and backed away to secure a search warrant. At 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 3, a fire broke out at the house, and deputies pulled Joseph Ronnie Raker from the burning home

"As the deputies that were on property came back up to the house, Joseph Raker was removed from the residence as it was on fire on the inside," Wester explained. "We don’t know how or when Joseph Raker re-entered the property."

Raker went to the hospital for smoke inhalation treatment around 2:20 a.m., where detectives interviewed him at 5 a.m. During the consensual interview, Raker minimized his involvement and blamed another person, according to WCSO.

Deputies allowed Raker to leave after he was unable to point out evidence on scene, as they lacked probable cause or evidence of a crime. Between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., search teams were called, including the Florida Department of Corrections K9 teams and the state fire marshal.

"Raker appeared cooperative with the detectives and actually implicated another individual for causing harm to them," Wester stated. "This contact with Mr. Raker was consensual and non-custodial as we had no evidence to support arresting him at the time."

Around 11 a.m. on Aug. 3, searchers said they found the body of John William Luper III, 49, hidden in heavy brush in the St. Marks Refuge. At 2:30 p.m., according to WCSO K9 Sandy located the body of Rebecca Lynn Thomas, 58, hidden under debris roughly 100 yards away.

Arrest warrants for homicide were issued for Raker later that night, according to the sheriff's office. "Since that moment, this investigation has our highest priority," Sheriff Jared Miller stated.

What we don't know:

Authorities do not know how or when Raker re-entered the property on Otter Creek Road before the fire.

Officials have not yet disclosed the technology being used to locate Raker as the search continues.

It is also unclear how Thomas and Luper were killed.

‘Horrific, Sensless Act of Violence’

What they're saying:

Wakulla County Sheriff Jared Miller said Thomas and Luper were killed in a "horrific, senseless act of violence."

"I also understand the concern and frustration throughout our community," Miller explained. "When a crime of this magnitude occurs, people want answers. They want to know what happened. Who is responsible and what we are doing to bring the person who is responsible to justice. We understand that and we share that same commitment. At the same time, we are bound by the law and by the legal processes. An investigation like this requires searches, interviews, forensic examinations, evidence collection and analysis, search warrants, and countless other investigative steps."

"I am confident we will locate Joseph Ronnie Raker, hold him accountable and bring this investigation to its rightful conclusion," Miller said.

Search for Raker Continues

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Raker is asked to contact the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office at 850-745-7100 or submit a tip anonymously at 1-877-WANTED-2 or 1-877-926-8332.