Polk County K9 Ace's surgery paid for by Tampa couple's non-profit

The Brief A Tampa foundation is covering medical costs for Polk County Sheriff's Office K9 Ace after he was shot on Thursday night. The wounded K9 underwent leg amputation surgery and is now recovering at home in retirement with handler Natalie Oestreich. The local non-profit has also committed to paying for a replacement K9 to support law enforcement officers in the community.



A Tampa non-profit organization has stepped in to cover all medical expenses for a Polk County Sheriff's Office dog who had his leg amputated after being shot in the line of duty last week.

Polk County K9 shot

What we know:

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said this started when Angel Bowers, who was already facing a charge of unlawful sex with a minor, failed to make a court appearance last Monday. A warrant was issued for him, and a bondsman was trying to locate him Thursday morning.

The bondsman was later told the suspect was at his tent in the woods off of Rushing Road in Kathleen. Polk County deputies arrived to assist, including K9 Ace with his handler.

When deputies approached the tent in the woods just after 6:15 p.m., the suspect opened fire from inside his tent, and Judd said his deputies returned fire.

K9 Ace was hit during the deputy-involved shooting, and immediately rushed to an emergency vet clinic for treatment. Deputies said Bowers was pulled from the tent, and medics confirmed to deputies that he was dead.

Pictured: K9 Ace.

Polk County K9 medical coverage

Big picture view:

Community members stepped up in numerous ways following the shooting of Polk County Sheriff's Office K9 Ace in the line of duty Thursday night. A local non-profit covered the complete cost of Ace's medical care while he was treated at Veterinary Medical Center at Lakewood Ranch in Manatee County.

Although veterinarians had to amputate Ace's left front leg, he was released from the hospital. Ace is now back home enjoying his retirement alongside his K9 handler, Natalie Oestreich.

Tampa foundation supports first responders

The backstory:

Husband and wife Steve and Mary Anne Wiltse of Tampa founded the Wiltse Family Foundation in 2019 to support community heroes. The foundation raises money annually through a golf tournament at Southern Hills Plantation in Brooksville to fund resources like K9s, technology or equipment, so law enforcement and first responders can return home safely.

When Steve Wiltse saw the news Thursday night that K9 Ace was shot, he felt a family member needed help, because the foundation had already sponsored two K9s for the department. Steve Wiltse explained the decision to step in for the handler and dog:

"That's what the foundation's there for, so it kind of makes it a no-brainer. It's there for events like that, so Natalie can worry about Ace. She doesn't have to worry about where she's getting money; she doesn't have to worry about anything. I think that's where Mary Anne's head was at as well. It's just making it as easy as possible for her."

Pictured: Steve and Mary Anne Wiltse.

Community support following shooting

What they're saying:

Mary Anne Wiltse shared that their deep love for dogs inspired their mission to give back to the community.

"They keep us safe and protected, and if we can facilitate them with a tool to do that, then it's fulfilling," she said.

She described the intense emotional journey after learning about Ace's injuries and his life-saving actions during the incident.

"There's a litany of emotions you go through: grief, sorrow, excitement, happiness, because he's going to be okay. He was able to save the lives of three officers."

That brave sacrifice earned Ace a well-deserved retirement from service.

Future K9 replacement funding

What's next:

In addition to covering veterinary hospital bills, the Wiltse's agreed to fund K9 Ace's replacement for the department. Ace will continue living at home with handler Natalie Oestreich as he transitions into retirement.

Outstanding details in investigation

What we don't know:

It remains unannounced when the Polk County Sheriff's Office will select and onboard the new replacement K9 provided by the foundation.