Armed person barricaded inside Inverness home: Citrus County SWAT on scene

By
Published  December 11, 2025 7:44am EST
Citrus County
    • An armed person has barricaded themselves inside an Inverness home, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
    • SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are working to resolve the incident peacefully in the area of E Gospel Island Rd. and N Golf Harbor Pt.
    • Deputies are asking people to avoid the area for the time being.

INVERNESS, Fla. - An armed person has barricaded themselves inside a home in Inverness, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded Thursday morning to the area of E Gospel Island Rd. and N Golf Harbor Pt. and they are working to resolve the incident peacefully.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area for the time being.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released the identity of the person involved.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

