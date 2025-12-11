Armed person barricaded inside Inverness home: Citrus County SWAT on scene

The Brief An armed person has barricaded themselves inside an Inverness home, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are working to resolve the incident peacefully in the area of E Gospel Island Rd. and N Golf Harbor Pt. Deputies are asking people to avoid the area for the time being.



An armed person has barricaded themselves inside a home in Inverness, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded Thursday morning to the area of E Gospel Island Rd. and N Golf Harbor Pt. and they are working to resolve the incident peacefully.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area for the time being.

READ: Family sues Hillsborough County apartment complex after woman injured in shooting

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released the identity of the person involved.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.