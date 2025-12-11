Armed person barricaded inside Inverness home: Citrus County SWAT on scene
INVERNESS, Fla. - An armed person has barricaded themselves inside a home in Inverness, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded Thursday morning to the area of E Gospel Island Rd. and N Golf Harbor Pt. and they are working to resolve the incident peacefully.
Deputies are asking people to avoid the area for the time being.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office has not released the identity of the person involved.
This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.