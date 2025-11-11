Expand / Collapse search

Florida gator caught on camera popping out of pond, charging at fisherman: 'That's my foot!'

By and Ann Schmidt
Published  November 11, 2025 5:32pm EST
While fishing in Four Corners earlier this summer, a Florida man was shocked to see an angry alligator pop out of a pond.

FOUR CORNERS, Fla. - A Florida fisherman was chased away from a pond by an angry alligator earlier this summer.

Video taken by Cole Rossner shows the moment he was reeling in a fish in Four Corners, when some pond life of a very different kind came at him.

"Out of nowhere when I was reeling in a fish, this gator popped out of the water and chased me instead of the fish," Rossner told Storyful.

On Instagram, Rossner wrote that he was "lucky to have a foot right now."

