Florida gator caught on camera popping out of pond, charging at fisherman: 'That's my foot!'

The Brief A gator in Four Corners, Florida shocked a fisherman when it popped out of a pound. A video Cole Rossner posted on social media shows the moment when the angry alligator came out of the water. Rossner says he's lucky to have his foot after such a close call.



A Florida fisherman was chased away from a pond by an angry alligator earlier this summer.

Video taken by Cole Rossner shows the moment he was reeling in a fish in Four Corners, when some pond life of a very different kind came at him.

WATCH: Video: Florida gator found hiding in Orlando apartment complex

"Out of nowhere when I was reeling in a fish, this gator popped out of the water and chased me instead of the fish," Rossner told Storyful.

On Instagram, Rossner wrote that he was "lucky to have a foot right now."