Florida gator caught on camera popping out of pond, charging at fisherman: 'That's my foot!'
FOUR CORNERS, Fla. - A Florida fisherman was chased away from a pond by an angry alligator earlier this summer.
Video taken by Cole Rossner shows the moment he was reeling in a fish in Four Corners, when some pond life of a very different kind came at him.
"Out of nowhere when I was reeling in a fish, this gator popped out of the water and chased me instead of the fish," Rossner told Storyful.
On Instagram, Rossner wrote that he was "lucky to have a foot right now."
