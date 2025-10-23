Video: Florida gator found hiding in Orlando apartment complex

An alligator was found hiding in an Orlando apartment complex on Tuesday.

The backstory:

Police stepped in to remove the wayward alligator. Bodycam footage posted by the Orlando Police Department shows officers cornering the six-foot reptile at an address on Lake Debra Drive and covering it with a towel.

Officers are seen dragging the alligator to the backyard of the complex and wrapping its mouth with tape before loading it onto a police vehicle. The reptile was then released back into nearby Lake Mann.

The alligator nor any officers were injured during the intervention, police said.