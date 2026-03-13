Video: Florida police 'ham-per' escape of speedy pig after hilarious 'hoof pursuit'

The Brief Hollywood Police Department released bodycam footage of officers chasing a loose pig through the city last week. After "ham-pering" the animal's escape, officers safely transported the pig in a patrol car to a local rescue farm after confirming it did not have a microchip. This wasn't the only recent pig-related incident in Florida. Sarasota Police captured a "friendly" 100-pound pig wandering the streets just days earlier.



Police officers in Hollywood, Florida, responded to a "pork-uliar" emergency on Tuesday, March 3, when a speedy pig was spotted running around after dark.

The backstory:

The department released bodycam footage of the "hoof pursuit," which shows an officer sprinting after the animal. Fortunately, the officers managed to "ham-per" the pig’s escape, eventually cornering the fugitive and escorting him into the back of a patrol car.

The pig was checked for a chip and then taken to a local rescue farm, police said.

READ: 100-pound pot-bellied pig found roaming in downtown Sarasota: police

This wasn't the only pig-related patrol in the Sunshine State. Coincidentally, police in Sarasota, posted just a few days earlier on February 27 that they found a "friendly and cooperative" 100-pound pig roaming their city after nightfall and were looking for its owner.