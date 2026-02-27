Expand / Collapse search

100-pound pot-bellied pig found roaming in downtown Sarasota: police

Published  February 27, 2026 2:44pm EST
Sarasota
Courtesy: The Sarasota Police Department.

The Brief

    • A 100-pound pot-bellied pig was found roaming in downtown Sarasota early on Friday morning, according to police.
    • According to officers, the pig was friendly and cooperative with them.
    • The pig is mostly white with black spots and pink markings.

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota Police Department is searching for whoever owns a large pot-bellied pig that was found wandering in the downtown area early on Friday morning.

Officers responded to 4th Street between Lemon Avenue and Central Avenue at approximately 1:25 a.m. after reports of an animal in the road.

What we know:

When they arrived, they said that the pig was friendly and cooperative with them.

Courtesy: The Sarasota Police Department.

The pot-bellied pig is mostly white with black spots and pink markings, and officers said it weighed about 100 pounds.

What we don't know:

No collar or identification tags were found on the pig.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the pig or the owner, please contact Sarasota County Animal Services at 941-861-9500.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Sarasota Police Department.

