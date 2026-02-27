100-pound pot-bellied pig found roaming in downtown Sarasota: police

article

The Brief A 100-pound pot-bellied pig was found roaming in downtown Sarasota early on Friday morning, according to police. According to officers, the pig was friendly and cooperative with them. The pig is mostly white with black spots and pink markings.



The Sarasota Police Department is searching for whoever owns a large pot-bellied pig that was found wandering in the downtown area early on Friday morning.

Officers responded to 4th Street between Lemon Avenue and Central Avenue at approximately 1:25 a.m. after reports of an animal in the road.

What we know:

When they arrived, they said that the pig was friendly and cooperative with them.

Courtesy: The Sarasota Police Department.

The pot-bellied pig is mostly white with black spots and pink markings, and officers said it weighed about 100 pounds.

READ: Missing Florida man found stuck in mud without food or water for days: PFD

What we don't know:

No collar or identification tags were found on the pig.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the pig or the owner, please contact Sarasota County Animal Services at 941-861-9500.