100-pound pot-bellied pig found roaming in downtown Sarasota: police
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota Police Department is searching for whoever owns a large pot-bellied pig that was found wandering in the downtown area early on Friday morning.
Officers responded to 4th Street between Lemon Avenue and Central Avenue at approximately 1:25 a.m. after reports of an animal in the road.
What we know:
When they arrived, they said that the pig was friendly and cooperative with them.
Courtesy: The Sarasota Police Department.
The pot-bellied pig is mostly white with black spots and pink markings, and officers said it weighed about 100 pounds.
READ: Missing Florida man found stuck in mud without food or water for days: PFD
What we don't know:
No collar or identification tags were found on the pig.
What you can do:
If you have any information about the pig or the owner, please contact Sarasota County Animal Services at 941-861-9500.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Sarasota Police Department.