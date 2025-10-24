Video: Florida snake slithers into car while driver waits in drive-thru line

A Florida driver waiting in line at a Pollo Tropical drive-thru got more than what he bargained for on Monday.

The backstory:

Kyrin Salvary was waiting in line at the restaurant when he witnessed what he thought was a python slithering into the car in front of him.

Video by Salvary shows the snake slither into the engine before he alerts the other driver.

What they're saying:

"I was in the driver-thru line for Pollo Tropical when I saw a snake (crawl) from the grass towards the car in front of me. It then proceeded to crawl into the engine and then into the car," Salvary told Storyful. "The snake ended up falling out again when the car started moving (after) I told the driver."