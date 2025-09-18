Expand / Collapse search

Video: Hillsborough County deputies rescue 2 men, dog from sailboat

By
Published  September 18, 2025 9:34am EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
Deputies rescue men & dog from boat

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared bodycam video showing deputies with the Marine Unit saving two men and a dog aboard an adrift sailboat on Sept. 16, 2025.

The Brief

    • Two men and a dog were rescued by Hillsborough County deputies on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.
    • HCSO says the deputies found the adrift 25-foot sailboat in the Shipping Channel just north of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
    • No one was injured.

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is praising deputies with its Marine Unit for safely rescuing two men and a dog from a sailboat that had gone adrift.

The backstory:

HCSO says the men and dog went missing while aboard a 25-foot sailboat on Tuesday morning.

Bodycam video from the sheriff's office shows deputies tracking down the boat in the Shipping Channel just north of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Image 1 of 2

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies safely towed the boat, the men and their dog back to Bishop Harbor. No one was injured.

The Source: This story was written using information and video provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

