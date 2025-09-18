Video: Hillsborough County deputies rescue 2 men, dog from sailboat

The Brief Two men and a dog were rescued by Hillsborough County deputies on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. HCSO says the deputies found the adrift 25-foot sailboat in the Shipping Channel just north of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. No one was injured.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is praising deputies with its Marine Unit for safely rescuing two men and a dog from a sailboat that had gone adrift.

The backstory:

HCSO says the men and dog went missing while aboard a 25-foot sailboat on Tuesday morning.

Bodycam video from the sheriff's office shows deputies tracking down the boat in the Shipping Channel just north of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies safely towed the boat, the men and their dog back to Bishop Harbor. No one was injured.

The Source: This story was written using information and video provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.