Video: Jack crevalle tries to evade capture, but becomes hungry dolphin's next meal

A dolphin zeroed in on its next meal, but it took a little bit of work to make the big catch.

Off the coast of St. Petersburg, Michael McCarty with See Through Canoe captured aerial footage of a large jack crevalle becoming a dolphin's catch. It tried its best to quickly swim away, even trying to take cover near some stingrays.

It just wasn't enough, and the speedy dolphin clamped down on the fish.

"While the dolphin is eating his meal, he passes through a fever of cownose rays, some roughtail stingrays, and a spotted eagle ray," according to See Through Canoe. "There were two pelicans circling overhead the whole time waiting for scraps."