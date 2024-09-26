Man and dog rescued from sinking sailboat during Hurricane Helene
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. - As Hurricane Helene barreled through the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a man and his dog from a sinking sailboat.
According to USCG, the man and his dog needed help after his 36-foot sailboat became disabled and started taking on water approximately 25 miles off Sanibel Island.
The USCG advises stranded boaters to call for help on VHF Ch. 16 or dial 911 for storm distress.
Helene rapidly intensified into a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday ahead of an expected landfall in the Big Bend area.
