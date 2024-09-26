Man and dog rescued from sinking sailboat during Hurricane Helene

Pres splay above to watch FOX 13 News

As Hurricane Helene barreled through the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a man and his dog from a sinking sailboat.

According to USCG, the man and his dog needed help after his 36-foot sailboat became disabled and started taking on water approximately 25 miles off Sanibel Island.

READ: Live updates: Hurricane Helene upgrades to Cat. 4 storm barreling toward Florida’s Big Bend

Courtesy: USCG

The USCG advises stranded boaters to call for help on VHF Ch. 16 or dial 911 for storm distress.

Helene rapidly intensified into a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday ahead of an expected landfall in the Big Bend area.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter