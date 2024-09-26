Expand / Collapse search
Man and dog rescued from sinking sailboat during Hurricane Helene

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 26, 2024 9:22pm EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 13 News

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. - As Hurricane Helene barreled through the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a man and his dog from a sinking sailboat. 

According to USCG, the man and his dog needed help after his 36-foot sailboat became disabled and started taking on water approximately 25 miles off Sanibel Island. 

Courtesy: USCG

The USCG advises stranded boaters to call for help on VHF Ch. 16 or dial 911 for storm distress.

Helene rapidly intensified into a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday ahead of an expected landfall in the Big Bend area. 

