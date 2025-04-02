Record heat could last days in Tampa Bay area. Here's when it will cool back down

The Brief Temperatures could set records in the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It will stay hot and humid until a cold front arrives early next week, forecasters say. Temperatures could stay below average for a good portion of next week.



It's feeling like summer in the Tampa Bay area this week, with temperatures expected to set records in parts of the region on Wednesday – something that will likely be a pattern for the rest of the week, as well.

Wednesday forecast

By the numbers:

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says afternoon highs will top 90 degrees across much of the Bay Area, with some areas breaking records for April 2.

Humidity will be high, as well, according to Osterberg, raising the heat index to the mid 90s in many spots.

"That's summertime stuff. It really, really is," Osterberg said. "And this is going to be a preview of summertime."

Hot & humid the rest of this week

The heat will continue on Thursday and Friday, with highs climbing into the 90s and threatening to topple daily records again.

Temperatures might be slightly lower this weekend, but the high in Tampa is still forecast to reach the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday with humidity remaining high.

Cooldown coming

If you're looking for relief from both the heat and humidity, it's coming next week as a cold front arrives late Monday into Tuesday, according to Osterberg.

By next Tuesday, meteorologists say the afternoon high should be back below 80 degrees, with temperatures possibly staying below average for a good portion of next week.

