Video: Pinellas County deputy helps reel in unmanned runaway boat after driver falls off

A runaway boat off the coast of Pinellas County was wrangled in by law enforcement as it wreaked havoc on the water.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Coast Guard were notified of the unmanned vessel traveling around 41 miles an hour on Sunday.

READ: Florida fishing boat seen 'shaking like an earthquake' as underwater predator pounces

Deputies say the operator of the boat had fallen off and was rescued by a good Samaritan.

A boat in Pinellas County was traveling unmanned around 40 miles per hour after its driver fell overboard. Image is courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Video posted on social media by PCSO shows a deputy on a boat matching the wild watercraft's speed and leaping on board to take control of the vessel.

READ: Want to live on a cruise ship? A 2-year trip around the world from Florida will cost you this much

Earlier, the Coast Guard tried to deploy prop fowling devices to control the unmanned boat but were unsuccessful.

A Pinellas County deputy helped stop a runaway boat. Image is courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The PCSO social media post went on to joke that Deputy Constant does his own stunts.