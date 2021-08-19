Video shows dizzying installation of new Panocam atop Space Needle's spire

A new panoramic camera was installed at the top of the Space Needle in Seattle on Aug. 13.

The worker who installed the camera harnessed himself in and scaled up the Space Needle's spire to 605 feet where he positioned the new equipment.

Courtesy of Space Needle

Built by the local production and design company, Breedt, the new Panocam features better quality footage and will now be available 24 hours a day, showing a clear 360-degree view at night for the first time.

Footage from the Panocam can be viewed on the Space Needle website.

Courtesy of Space Needle

The Space Needle underwent a $100 million renovation project that was completed in 2018, including a revolving glass floor called The Loupe.

