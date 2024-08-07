VIDEO: St. Pete officers rescue man from burning home

Two St. Petersburg police officers are being lauded for their heroic effort to save a man from a burning home.

According to SPPD, officers Tyler Martnick and Zharia Smith responded to the home off Paris Ave. near 6th St. South around 9:30 Monday night after someone called 911, then hung up.

Body camera video shows a man yelling for help while partially hanging out a bedroom window.

One officer tried to go inside the home twice, police said, but had to leave each time because of excessive heat and smoke.

The officers were able to remove the bedroom window frame and pull the man to safety.

Police said the victim went to the hospital with severe cuts and burns.

No other injuries were reported.

