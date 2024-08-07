New court documents shed light on rapper Julio Foolio's murder in Tampa

New court documents outline the events leading up to the murder of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio in Tampa, pointing to a 'gang war' as a main cause.

Rapper Julio Foolio was killed, and three others were injured in a shooting near USF in June, leading to the arrest of four suspects.

Suspect wanted for murder of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio arrested after standoff, officials say

In a new document filed on Saturday in the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court in Hillsborough County, more details are emerging in the shooting death of Charles Jones, 26, also known as Foolio.

Officials had previously said Jones was tracked down by members of, or affiliates of, rival gangs while he was in Tampa celebrating his birthday and gunned down.

Suspects arrested a month after Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio was killed in deadly shooting, officials say

According to the new court documents, this all stemmed from an ongoing Jacksonville gang war. They claim that Julio Foolio was a prominent member of the Jacksonville gang, 6 Block.

Suspects Rashad and Davion Murphy were members of the 1200 gang, and fellow suspect Isaiah Chance was a documented member of the ATK gang.

On June 23, the four suspects arrested in his murder, including Chance's girlfriend, Alicia Andrews, tracked him down from Jacksonville to Tampa, following him to two strip clubs before eventually killing him at a Tampa hotel.

According to recently obtained affidavits, the group started with a pool party at an Airbnb in Holiday, but they were kicked out when the owner became aware that they were over their occupancy rate and called local police.

The ‘entourage,' as the affidavit refers to it, then made their way to the Teasers Gentlemen's Club where Jones was paid to perform. After that, they headed to an afterparty at the Truth 18 nightclub.

The shooting ended up occurring at a cluster of hotels near USF.

The documents also allege that one car served as the ‘lookout,' while the other car transported the shooters. FOX 13 obtained three separate motions for pretrial detention filed Saturday for three of the five suspects, Isaiah Chance, Alicia Andrews, and Sean Gathright.

The motions aim to ensure the suspects do not receive bond and that they remain in jail prior to trial.